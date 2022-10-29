Madhapur zone police organises 10k Bicycle rally in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Police Commemoration Week, the Madhapur zone police organized a 10k Bicycle Rally in association with Security Society for Cyberabad Safety Council and Hyderabad Cyclists Group, here on Saturday.

The rally was flagged off by DCP (Madhapur) K Shilpavalli and around 100 cycling enthusiasts participated in the rally, besides senior police officials. The DCP too joined the participants and completed the 10 km ride that started from Cyberabad Police Commissioner’s office to University of Hyderabad main gate and returned to the starting point.

A 68-year Narendar Rao who cycles every day for 50 km was among the participants and Shilpavalli appreciated him. Joint Secretaries of SCSC, I Raghu and Srinivas, and other police officials participated.