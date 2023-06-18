Mahabubabad: Minister Dayakar Rao inspects 170 MLD water treatment

A 170 MLD water treatment plant is coming up at Abbayyapalem (Madiripuram) village of Maripeda mandal in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Minister Dayakar Rao at a meeting at Abbayapalem in Mahabubabad district on Sunday.

Mahabubabad: In a significant stride towards achieving the objective of providing potable water to every household in the district, a 170 MLD water treatment plant is coming up at Abbayyapalem (Madiripuram) village of Maripeda mandal in the district.

On the occasion of ‘Telangana Manchi Neella Panduga’, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao visited the plant on Sunday.

Addressing the gathering the Minister has explained the Mission Bhagiratha scheme and its objectives. “This revolutionary water treatment plant will provide drinking water to many villages. It will serve as a beacon of hope, ensuring that all villages in the district have access to clean, safe, and purified drinking water,” he said.

The water treatment plant boasts provides safe drinking water to approximately 1.7 million residents in Mahabubabad and neighboring Khammam districts. Employing a rigorous five-stage filtration process, the plant guarantees that the water is free from contaminants and safe for consumption.

Moreover, to ensure the eradication of any harmful bacteria, the facility is equipped with a state-of-the-art chlorination system. It is being set up at an estimated cost of Rs. 280.56 crore. The project is to be completed by the end of this year.

Minister Satyavathi Rathod, MLAs Redya Naik, Shankar Naik, MP Maloth Kavitha, ZP chairperson A Bindhu, Collector K Shashanka and others attended the celebrations.