Telangana: Errabelli lays foundation for multiple projects, inaugurates various development works

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented various welfare and development schemes, bridging the gap in development that existed during the previous 60 years of joint rule, said Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at a meeting in Warangal district on Saturday.

Jangaon/Warangal: Panchayat Raj Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao laid the foundation stones for multiple construction projects and inaugurated various development works in Palakurthi Constituency as part of the Telangana State Decennial celebrations on Saturday. These initiatives included the construction of Gram Panchayat buildings, CC Roads, sewage drains, metal roads, and Mission Bhagiratha tap connections in several villages.

Addressing local communities in Rayaparthi, Thorruru, Kodakandla, Palakurthi, and Devaruppula, the Minister highlighted the significant progress achieved in the region under the BRS party government. He emphasized that after the formation of Telangana state, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao implemented various welfare and development schemes, bridging the gap in development that existed during the previous 60 years of joint rule.

The minister noted that administrative reforms were undertaken to bring public administration closer to the people. This included the redistribution of administrative departments and the creation of new administrative units. Previously, Telangana had 10 districts, but now there are 33, making administration more accessible to the average population of over 35 lakhs in each district. Additionally, the number of revenue divisions increased from 43 to 74, mandals from 459 to 612, and gram panchayats from 8,690 to 12,769.

In Palakurthi Constituency, Minister Dayakar Rao announced the redistribution of Thorruru Municipality, Peddavangara Mandal, and the establishment of new Gram Panchayats, RDO, DSP office, and all departmental offices.

The event also included the foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies for various development works across different villages, with the allocated budgets as follows: Mahbub Nagar: Rs. 17.13 crore; Kantayapalem: Rs. 41.66 crore; Pedda Magya Thanda: Rs. 6.56 crore; Harijan Colony: Rs. 11.3 crore; Chippa Ralla Banda Thanda: Rs. 2.90 crore; and Darawat Thanda: Rs. 10.66 crore.