Mahabubnagar: Tent City to come up at KCR Urban Eco park

The initial phase of Tent City will witness the installation of 20 luxurious tents, a restaurant and adventure sports facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud announced plans to establish a tent city similar to the renowned Varanasi tent city at KCR Urban Eco Park in Mahabubnagar. On Wednesday, the organizers of the Varanasi tent city and the representatives from Lalluji and Sons Group inspected the location for the tent city within Eco Park on Wednesday.

The initial phase will witness the installation of 20 luxurious tents, a restaurant and adventure sports facilities. Subsequently, wooden cottages will be set up in the second phase. The Minister said the tent city would attract many tourists visiting the country’s largest eco-park.

The Minister further added that tenders would be invited for the establishment of the tent city, and he envisioned Mahabubnagar becoming a prominent tourist destination in the State.