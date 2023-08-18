Maharashtra: Man booked for threatening porters at gunpoint at construction site

By PTI Published Date - 06:04 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Thane: An offence has been registered against a man for allegedly threatening a group of porters at gunpoint and preventing them from working at a construction site in Maharashtra‘s Thane city, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the accused Yatish Murlidhar Bhoir accompanied by a few locals went to a construction site in Ghodbunder Road and threatened porters engaged in loading and unloading materials, an official said.

The accused allegedly wielded a revolver and threatened to shoot the porters if they did not stop working, he said.

An offence under sections 352 (assault or use of criminal force) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act has been registered against Bhoir, the official from Kapurbawdi police station said.

The accused had also similarly threatened porters working at a construction site in May, as he wanted locals to be engaged for the work, he added.