| Maharashtra Three Storey Building Collapses In Dombivli Rescue Op Underway

Maharashtra: Three-storey building collapses in Dombivli, rescue op underway

The building caved in the evening and the search and rescue operation is underway

By ANI Published Date - 07:00 AM, Sat - 16 September 23

The building caved in the evening and the search and rescue operation is underway

Thane: One person died after a three-storey building collapsed here, officials said on Friday.

The building caved in the evening and the search and rescue operation is underway.

Further information is awaited.