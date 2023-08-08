Maharashtra: Woman resisting molestation pushed out of train at Dadar station, 1 arrested

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP).

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Tue - 8 August 23

Representational Image

Mumbai: A 29-year-old woman was pushed out of the train while trying to resist molestation attempt by the accused at Dadar station, police said on Monday. Police said that the incident occurred on Sunday night, and the accused involved in the case has been arrested.

“A woman passenger, aged 29 years, sustained injuries after she was thrown out of a train at Dadar station. The incident took place on August 6 in the ladies compartment of the Udyan Express coming from Pune to Mumbai,” a Mumbai Railway Police official statement said.

Police said that the victim sustained injuries in the incident.

“The accused tried to molest the victim, but when she resisted, the accused pushed her from the moving train. GRP police arrested the accused at CSMT station,” an official statement said.

A case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code by the Dadar Government Railway Police (GRP).