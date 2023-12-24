Mahi, Palguna re-elected for TFA posts

Dr KT Mahi and GP Palguna have been re-elected as chairman and the general secretary respectively of the Telangana Football Association at the general body meeting, held in Hyderabad o Sunday.

The elections were held under the supervision of AIFF observer Amit Ranjan Deb and G Ravinder, Deputy Director of SATS.

Speaking after his election, the officials said that the TFA will bid to host India-Afghanistan FIFA World Cup match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium. “The support from the previous State government was least encouraging. We hope for a change of things for the good now as far as Government support is concerned,” they said.

“And we at the TFA believe in taking everyone with us in the promotion of the sport across the State hosting inter-school, colleges and inter-district tournaments as regularly as possible,” Mahi.

“No one can deny the fact that football has been revived in the State in a big way after the sport was in dormant stage for close two decades before we took over last time,” he said.

“Six women footballers from the State are competing in the Women’s League because of the special emphasis we have given to girls over the last few years,” he added.

“As far as leagues are concerned, we are determined to host them despite all the hurdles, the most important being lack of grounds in the twin cities,” he said.

Office-bearers: Chairman Dr KT Mahi; President Dr Mohd Ali Rafath; Vice-presidents – NP Venkatesh, Mohd Mustafa Ali, K. Abhijit Rao; General secretary – GP Palguna Joint secretaries – Raghunath Reddy; MA Javeed, Krishna Kumar Reddy; Assistant secretary – M Mohan; Treasurer – KE Selucos; Executive committee – Representatives of Karimnagar, Warangal, Medak, Nalgonda, Young Dynamos and Deccan Dynamos;

Coaches committee: P Acharjee. Referees committee – JM Stalin; Ladies committee – Meena Kumari.