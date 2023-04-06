Mahindra Oja tractors to be manufactured exclusively at Zaheerabad unit

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:56 PM, Thu - 6 April 23

Hyderabad: Mahindra Tractors introduced “Oja” a new range of tractors under its global tractor program, K2. Mahindra OJA tractors will be manufactured exclusively at Mahindra’s Zaheerabad tractor facility, which is one of South-Asia’s largest and Mahindra’s youngest tractor manufacturing plants.

Mahindra’s Zaheerabad unit also rolls out Mahindra’s next-generation range of Yuvo and Jivo tractors, including the recently launched Plus Series of tractors.

Currently, Mahindra is the only tractor manufacturer in Telangana, having invested close to Rs 10.87 billion in Zaheerabad. The farm equipment sector employs over 1,500 workers, with a capacity of over 100,000 tractors per year on a two-shift basis.

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited president (Farm Equipment Sector) Hemant Sikka in a press release said: “Slated for launch later this year, the OJA is Mahindra’s Future Ready approach to tractorization for improved performance and productivity, through which we aim to transform farming and enrich farmers’ lives.”