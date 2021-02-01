Make all arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Jatara: KTR to officials

The Minister asked the officials to distribute 3 lakh face masks to the devotees. He also instructed Police and Fire Department officials to take all precautionary measures to avert any untoward incident.

Rajanna Sircilla: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday instructed officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for Maha Shivaratri Jatara to be held at Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple from March 10 to 12. The Minister said temple, police and revenue officials should work in tandem to ensure the success of the jatara.

Later, at the meeting with various departments, the Minister instructed officials to make adequate arrangements since about four to five lakh devotees are likely to take part in the jatara. KTR said helicopter facility should be provided for devotees this year too, and mini buses should be operated to transport pilgrims from bus stand to jatara site.

