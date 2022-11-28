Malla Reddy’s kin appear before I-T officials

A few of the relatives of the Minister, including his younger son Ch Bhadra Reddy, joined the investigation and submitted documents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: The Income Tax authorities issued notices to 10 more persons asking them to appear before them for investigation following searches on the houses of relatives, acquaintances and educational institutions, which are being managed by the family members of Minister for Labour and Employment Ch Malla Reddy.

After last week’s raids, the I-T officials had issued notices to around 15 persons directing them to appear before them with regard to the investigation into the seizure of cash and other documents during the searches. A total of 10 more persons have now been asked to appear before the I-T department for investigation.

On Monday, a few of the relatives of the Minister, including his younger son Ch Bhadra Reddy, joined the investigation and submitted documents, which were sought by the authorities. The I-T officials recorded the statements of Ch Bhadra Reddy and Marri Rajashekhar Reddy and others who appeared.

Sources said the I-T authorities were focused on the transactions pertaining to the allotment of medical seats in the medical college managed by the Minister’s family. The investigation is expected to continue till the first week of December.

Ch Bhadra Reddy after coming out of the I-T office said they have answered all the queries posed by the I-T officials and submitted relevant documents that were sought by them. They told us that they will call us once again if needed for investigation and asked us to submit the details in the format prescribed by them, he added.