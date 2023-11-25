Man booked for illegal transportation of liquor in Mancherial

A person was booked for illegally transporting liquor bottles worth Rs 12,290 at Tekula Basthi in Bellampalli on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Police said Purra Thirupathi from Boyapalli was found carrying the liquor bottles during a vehicle check. Police said stringent action against would be taken against those who trade liquor without valid license and those who flout the norms of the model code of conduct.