Man dies after piece of Chakinam stuck in throat in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 January 2024, 03:37 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: In a bizzare incident, a 65-year old daily wage earner died after being choked while he was savoring ‘Chakinalu’, Telangana’s unique snack, at Hamaliwada here on Tuesday evening.

Mancherial Sub-Inspector Rajender said that N Ranga Rao struggled to breath when a piece of the snack got stuck in his throat. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared that he was brought dead. He was having dinner at the time of the incident.

Rao is survived by a son and two daughters. Based on a complaint received from his son, a case was registered.