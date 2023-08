| Man Drowns While Fishing In Siddipet

Man drowns while fishing in Siddipet

Chandramouli was survived by his wife and a son.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:04 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Representational image

Siddipet: A man, Chandramouli Godugu (35) drowned in a tank while fishing at Mothey Village in Mirudoddi Mandal on Thursday.

The body was retrieved from water. Chandramouli was survived by his wife and a son.

A case was registered.