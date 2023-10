25-year-old man electrocuted in Medak

The body was taken to Government Hospital Narsapur for postmortem.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Medak: A-25-year-old man was electrocuted at Chinna Gottimukkala village in Shivvampet Mandal on Sunday.

The victim was Gummadi Sunil (25). He reportedly climbed on an electric pole to remove a wire from a live line passing through the village.

When he came in touch with the live wire and died on the spot.

A case has been registered. The body was taken to Government Hospital Narsapur for postmortem.