Man ends life by jumping in Godavari in Peddapalli

33-year-old man, Naveen, died, allegedly by jumping into the Godavari river on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town
Peddapalli: A 33-year-old man, Naveen, died, allegedly by jumping into the Godavari river on the outskirts of Godavarikhani town on Monday.
A resident of LB Nagar of Godavarikhani, Naveen used to work as a lab technician in a private hospital in the town. He allegedly jumped into the river from the bridge, following which police and professional swimmers rushed to the spot and tried to rescue him. But their efforts were in vain.
Police shifted the body to Godavarikhani area hospital and have registered a case.