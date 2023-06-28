Man found dead in agricultural well in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Wed - 28 June 23

Sangareddy: The body of a 25-year-old man was found in an agricultural well at Digwal village in Kohir Mandal.

According to Kohir Police, Kammari Govind had reached home in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night and had an argument with his wife, following which he left home. The family could not trace him even after the whole night’s search. His body was found by locals in the well on Thursday. A case was registered.