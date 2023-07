Man found hanging in Medak

A 35-year-old man was found hanging at Nandagokul village of Nizampet Mandal on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Medak: A 35-year-old man was found hanging at Nandagokul village of Nizampet Mandal on Monday.

Police said D Devaraju was reportedly in deep financial distress. A case was registered and investigation is on.