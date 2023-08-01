People of Sangareddy welcome Metro extension to Isnapur

The State government's decision to extend the Hyderabad Metro Rail to Isnapur from Miyapur has been received with much delight by public representatives, industrialists and citizens in the district.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 04:41 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

The 13 km Metro corridor will ease commuting for thousands of employees who were working in the Pashamylaram Industrial Area, Patancheru Industrial Area and other industries located across Sangareddy district. Since Isnapur is just 15 km away from Sangareddy town, it would also help citizens commute to Hyderabad from various parts of the district.

Industrialist Potti Chandu Kumar termed the decision to extend Metro up to Isnapur a “visionary” decision. At least two lakh people commute between Patancheru and Hyderabad everyday. While multinational companies have their own transport facilities, employees working in MSMEs would get relief with the Metro facility.

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy said the Metro extension would benefit Siddipet in two ways. Unlike other parts of the city, many Hyderabadis travel to Patancheru to work in different industries located in Patancheru, Jinnaram, Gummadidala and Ramachandrapuram mandals. At the same time, many living in Patancheru also travel to Hyderabad to work in the software industry and other industries.

Most people now choose to travel on cars and two-wheelers, which according to DSP N Venugopal Reddy, is resulting in traffic congestion. The Metro extension would certainly help to ease traffic congestion from Miyapur to Isnapur apart from making commuting safe and hassle-free, he said.

Former Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar said the extension would certainly fast-track development of the entire Sangareddy district. Many employees, who were working in Hyderabad, would choose to live in Patancheru and Sangareddy.

Realtors in the district too were happy hoping that the value of their ventures would pick up now.