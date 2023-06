| Man Held For Smuggling Banned Weedicide In Asifabad

Task Force arrested a man on charges of smuggling banned weedicide Glyphosate from Maharashtra in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The Task Force arrested a man on charges of smuggling banned weedicide Glyphosate from Maharashtra in Asifabad town on Sunday.

Ten bottles containing 10 litres of weedicide worth Rs.14,800 were seized from him.

Task Force Inspector D Sudhakar said Shaik Irfan from Indiranagar of Wankidi mandal was found carrying the weedicide from Maharashtra to Telangana.

He admitted that he was targeting farmers in Telangana promising high yield.