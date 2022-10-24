Man killed and body set ablaze in crematorium at Kukatpally

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Mon - 24 October 22

Representational Image According to the police, the charred body of the man, who is yet to be identified, was found inside the graveyard at KPHB colony by the local people on Monday morning.

Hyderabad: A man was reportedly killed and his body set ablaze at a crematorium in Kukatpally on Monday morning.

According to the police, the charred body of the man, who is yet to be identified, was found inside the graveyard at KPHB colony by the local people on Monday morning. On information the police reached the spot and called in the clues team and a dog squad to assist them with the investigation.

The police suspect that the man was killed somewhere else and his body brought to the crematorium and set on fire. The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem. A case is registered by the police and an investigation is going on.

The police are verifying the feed of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the crematorium to identify the persons who had brought the body to the place. The police, however at present, ruled out the rumours of the man being sacrificed for any ritual.