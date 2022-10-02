Man killed in accident at Shamshabad

01:18 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

The victim M Krishna ,37, a resident of Shamshabad was driving the auto rickshaw when the driver of Brezza car who is identified as Praveen Chand hit the auto near One Marble Store at Gagan Pahad Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver was killed when an inebriated driver of a car hit the auto at Shamshabad road on Sunday morning.

“Krishna fell down from the auto rickshaw and sustained head injuries. He died on the spot,” said RGI Airport police.

The police took into custody the car driver and conducted a breathe analyze test on him and found he had consumed liquor and steering the car. A case is booked and vehicle seized.