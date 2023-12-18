Man killed in brawl during card game in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 AM, Mon - 18 December 23

Representational Image

Siddipet: A man, who was punched by a friend during a card game, died on the outskirts of Tadkapally in Siddipet Urban Mandal on Sunday night.

The victim was Dandu Srinivas (34), a resident of SC Colony of Tadkapally village. Srinivas was playing cards with his friends on Sunday around 8 PM when an argument arose between Srinivas and Bandolla Ramesh, an auto driver by profession.

Ramesh reportedly punched Srinivas on his chest. Srinivas collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the Government Hospital in Siddipet where doctors declared him brought dead.

Srinivas is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. A case has been registered. The body was taken for postmortem.