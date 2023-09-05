Mancherial annual credit plan pegged at Rs 4,625 Cr

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that the outlay of the annual credit plan was pegged at Rs.4,625 crore for 2023-24 fiscal. He convened a review meeting with authorities of various banks here on Tuesday.

Santosh told the bankers to focus on achieving the target of the credit plan. He said that loans the tune to Rs 1,234 crore were extended to both agriculture sector and crops combined till June. A sum of Rs 250 crore was earmarked for home loans, while Rs 130 crore was allocated for educational loans.

The Collector further said that Rs 752 crore was meant for industrial loans, while Rs 344 crore was earmarked for various sectors. As many as 7,300 self-help groups would be given loans worth Rs 426 crore.