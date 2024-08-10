Mancherial: Devotees throng Gudem temple in view of ‘shravana’ month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:30 PM

File photo

Mancherial: The ancient Sri Satyanarayana Swamy Devasthanam located on a hillock at Gudem village in Dandepalli mandal witnessed influx of devotees in view of auspicious Shravana month on Saturday.

Executive officer Sankatala Srinivas, in a press statement, said that devotees from not only the district, but neighboring Jagtial and Peddapalli district thronged the temple and performed special prayers. A total of 78 pairs performed customary Sri Satyanarayana Puja as a token of gratitude for their well-being on the premises of the shrine.

Srinivas said that drinking water, queue lines and other basic amenities were created for the convenience of devotees.