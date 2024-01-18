Mancherial: Officials told to expedite developmental works in Bellampalli

Mancherial Collector cautioned that action would be initiated against those who show indifference and negligence in executing and monitoring the developmental programmes in the segment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Collector Santosh along with MLA Vinod convenes a meeting to review the progress of developmental works taken up in Bellampalli Assembly constituency, in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials of various departments to work in tandem to expedite developmental works being taken up in Bellampalli Assembly constituency. He along with MLA G Vinod convened a review meeting over the progress of the developmental programmes being executed in the segment, in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Santosh told the officials to prepare an action plan to speed up the works by conducting a meeting at the earliest. He asked them to send a report over the progress of the works. He instructed them to submit proposals to create primary health centres, sub-centres and special toilets for girls by identifying lands.

The Collector further said that another meeting would be held to review the progress of works taken up by Agriculture, Irrigation, Municipal and Horticulture departments in every mandal within 10 days. He cautioned that action would be initiated against those who show indifference and negligence in executing and monitoring the developmental programmes in the segment.

Vinod assured to take steps to address challenges being faced by the officials while taking up the developmental works in Bellampalli Assembly constituency. He asked them to prepare proposals to draw water from Godavari instead of Kumram Bheem project to provide drinking water to residents of Bellampalli town. He told them to effectively implement welfare schemes, covering genuine beneficiaries.

District Rural Development Officer B Sheshadri, Bellampalli Revenue Divisional Officer Harikrishna, Chief Planning Officer G Satyam, SCCL Bellampalli and Goleti Areas General Managers Manohar and Raviprasad respectively were present.