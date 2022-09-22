Mancherial: Two students of TSWR CoE Bellampalli bag INSPIRE scholarships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

(Sai Kumar and Srujan) TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that Gajula Sai Kumar and Muttoju Srujan qualified to get the financial support to continue their higher studies by showing outstanding performance in academics.

Mancherial: Two students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli were selected for INSPIRE scholarships given by the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

In a statement here on Thursday, TSWR CoE Principal Inala Saidulu said that Gajula Sai Kumar and Muttoju Srujan qualified to get the financial support to continue their higher studies by showing outstanding performance in academics. While Sai Kumar achieved 991 marks out of the total 1,000 in intermediate, Srujan scored 987 marks.

Meanwhile, Regional Coordinating Officer K Swarupa Rani and ARCO Ch Maheshwar Rao congratulated the students and commended teachers of the centre for producing the talented students. Teachers and students of the institution congratulated the students as well.

A total of seven students belonging to different educational institutions of the district were shortlisted for the scholarship.