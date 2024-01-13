| Manvith In Lead With Six Others At Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Golla Manvith maintained a clean slate with three points from as many rounds to be in joint lead with six others in the junior category of the 212th Brilliant Trophy Chess Tournament, at the Brilliant Grammar High School, Dilsukhnagar, on Saturday.

Juniors: Important results-Round 3: Rishita Baheti (2) lost to Golla Manvith (3), Jayaditya Chepuri (2) lost to Kinshuk Vetcha (3), Akhil M (2) lost to Shanmukha Vasudeva (3), Sai Ritheesh (3) beat Anshitha P (2), Aradhya Nissi M (2) lost to Yuval Charithreddy (3);

Open Category: Ravindranath (2) lost to Prem Raj K (3), Perumallu (3) beat Surya Prakash (2), Subbaraju (2) lost Gade Sharanya (3), N.Abhishek (2) lost to Viswajith Sai (3), A Vikas (1.5) lost to Satyanarayana Murthy (3).