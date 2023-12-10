MCRHRD to be new CM Camp Office of Revanth Reddy?

By S. Sandeep Kumar Updated On - 10:46 PM, Sun - 10 December 23

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDIT) in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s visit to the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRDIT) here on Sunday has triggered speculations that the Vivekananda Block on the Institute premises was likely to be made the new Camp office of the Chief Minister.Accompanied by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister D Anasuya and senior officials, the Chief Minister inspected the entire MCRHRDIT premises at Jubilee Hills in a solar operated vehicle.

Spread over 30 acres, the Institute has many blocks, including Manjeera, Godavari and others. But the Chief Minister specifically inquired about the Vivekananda block, which is currently being used for conducting yoga sessions and houses a gymnasium.The two-floor structure has spacious halls, besides sufficient number of rooms. After personally inspecting the block, the Chief Minister is learnt to have issued instructions to officials to explore the possibilities, especially security aspects, for transforming it into a camp office.

This block would be in close proximity to the Chief Minister’s personal residence near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills.

Another advantage with this block is that if an iron barricading on the institute premises was cleared towards actor Chiranjeevi’s residence, an exclusive entry and exit passage could be developed into MCRHRDIT. This way, the traffic on the main entry road would not get disturbed.There is no official communication or confirmation yet regarding the Vivekananda block being zeroed in for the Chief Minister’s camp office.