| Medak Collector Calls For Better Services To Patients In Government Hospital

Medak Collector calls for better services to patients in government hospital

The Collector also sought an explanation as to why the feeding centre and X-ray centres were closed in the hospital

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:20 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Medak Collector Rajaharshi Shah is making a surprise visit to Government Hospital Medak on Friday.

Medak: Collector Medak Rajarshi Sha has instructed the Superintendent of the Government Hospital, Medak to appoint a regular radiologist to conduct scanning tests on pregnant women every day.

After noticing during a surprise visit on Friday that the tests were conducted only on Sundays and Fridays at the hospital, the Collector expressed disappointment and directed District of Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Chandu Nayak and Superintendent Dr P Chandrashekhar to induct required staff on an outsourcing basis immediately to improve the services.

Stating that the gynecologist must have knowledge of the scanning process, Shah instructed officials to have a system in place to hand over scanning reports immediately after the tests.

Suggesting the staff to provide all the services at hospital, he has asked them not to refer patients to Hyderabad hospitals unless in an emergency.

The Collector also sought an explanation as to why the feeding centre and X-ray centres were closed in the hospital apart from seeking a report on employees following the biometric record for attendance.

He also directed them to complete the radiology department building works by the end of this month besides completing the modernisation of the blood bank building in the Community Health Centre in Toopran.

Additional Collector Prathima Singh and others were present.