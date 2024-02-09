Medak: Edupayala witnesses huge turn out on the eve of Maga Amavasya

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:49 PM

Devotees having a bathe in Manjeera water at Edupayala Temple in Medak district on Friday.

Medak: A huge number of devotees turned out at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala on the eve of auspicious Maga Amavasya. Since the devotees believe, that they would get divine blessings if they bathe in river water on this auspicious day.

Devotees from across Telangana and neighbouring states have thronged the temple to have bathe in river Manjeera at the temple. The temple authorities and Police have erected additional queue lines to ensure smooth darshan for the devotees.

Beginning from the very morning, the TSRTC has arranged special buses from Medak town and other parts of the erstwhile Medak district.

Special parking places were arranged for the devotees coming to the temple from different directions. ensure the darshan hassle hassle-free. Seven sprinklers were arranged to help the devotees have smooth baths in river water downstream of Ghanpur anicut.