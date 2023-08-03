Medak farmers celebrate crop loan waiver

Woman farmer Beduru Girija said many farmers like her would benefit from the crop loan waiver.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Sangareddy: Farmers across the erstwhile Medak district erupted in celebration as Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced the commencement of the loan waiver from Thursday. Farmers, farmers’ organisations and BRS leaders performed ‘palabhishekham’ to portraits of the Chief Minister.

Women farmers too did the same by taking a brief break from paddy transplantation at Siddannapet in Siddipet Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, woman farmer Beduru Girija said many farmers like her would benefit from the crop loan waiver. Girija thanked the Chief Minister and Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma has participated in the celebrations at Machapuram in Chinnakoduru Mandal of Siddipet district. Farmers in Nanganuru mandal burst crackers to celebrate the moment. The celebrations were organised in a grand way across the district.