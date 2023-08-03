Medak: Man ends life hours after wife’s suicide

Medak: Hours after his wife committed suicide by hanging, a man died by suicide after he jumped in front of a moving train at Srinivas Nagar Railway Station in Masaipet Mandal on Thursday.

Police said Kashoyina Hemalatha (28) hanged herself on Thursday morning. Even before the funeral was performed, her husband Mahesh jumped in front of a train on Thursday afternoon. He died on the spot.

While everyone was preparing to perform the funeral of Hemalatha, Mahesh left the home and reached the railway station. He called one of his friends and informed him that he was going to end his life. Alerted by the friend, Mahesh’s father reached the railway station. Even as the father was watching, the train ran over him as Mahesh refused to walk away from the tracks even though his father repeatedly pleaded. The couple were married for seven years.

They were survived by three children.

A pal gloom descended on the village as the young couple ended their lives leaving their three children orphaned. A case has been registered.