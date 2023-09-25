SRU hosts 12-hour programming Hackathon

Over the course of 12 hours, budding innovators showcased their passion, determination, and creativity, tackling a wide range of challenges from crafting innovative software to addressing societal issues.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:07 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hanamkonda: SR University has successfully conducted a “12-Hour Programming Hackathon” that brought together about 1200 students on Saturday and Sunday. This event marked a significant milestone in fostering innovation and tech-driven problem-solving among young minds, said SRU VC Prof Deepak Garg here in a press note on Monday.

The Hackathon was not just a platform for competition, but a celebration of collaboration. Participants formed teams, shared their knowledge, and worked together to develop code that pushed the boundaries of innovation.

Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice Chancellor of SR University said, “It is inspiring to witness the energy and enthusiasm of our students as they come together to innovate and create. The Hackathon exemplifies our commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among our students.”

Dr Shashikala Martha, Head of CS&AI said, “The success of this Hackathon reflects the dedication and talent of our students. Their projects not only exhibit technical proficiency but also a deep understanding of real-world challenges. We are proud to support their endeavours.”

Dr A Siva Krishna Reddy, Dr Mohammed Ali Shaik, and Dr Suresh Kumar oversaw the programme.