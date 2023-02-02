Memos issued to Bhadradri temple staff in stale laddus selling incident

A view of Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam EO B Shivaji has issued memos to four employees of the temple in connection with sale of stale laddus to devotees in the second week of January.

Endowment commissioner Anil Kumar formed a three-member committee to probe into the matter and directed the EO to take appropriate action based on the report of the committee. It was said around 30,000 laddus, prepared during Mukkoti celebrations, developed mold.

In view of that the EO issued memos to AEO Sravan Kumar, Superintendent Sai Baba, clerk Vasu and an outsourcing staff Ramesh on Wednesday asking them to give explanation over the sale of stale laddus.

Temple earns Rs 2.20 cr from hundis

Bhadradri temple has earned an amount of Rs. 2.20 crore from hundi collections. The counting of hundi collections took place on Thursday. Gold ornaments weighing 250 grams and silver articles weighing two kg were among the hundi collections.