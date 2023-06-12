Microsoft to organise TechMart on June 13 in Hyderabad

TechMart will offer technology solutions showcase, one-on-one expert consultations and technical sessions by Microsoft and Tech Data

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Hyderabad: Microsoft and Tech Data, a TD Synnex Company, is organizing the fourth edition of TechMart event, which will serve as a platform for SMBs in the state to interact with industry experts, technology leaders, and solution providers, enabling them to explore new avenues of growth and aid their digital transformation in Hyderabad on June 13, a press release said.

TechMart will offer technology solutions showcase, one-on-one expert consultations and technical sessions by Microsoft and Tech Data, to help businesses reimagine themselves. Attendees will gain insights on resource management, process optimization, and business scaling.

The event will also feature solutions across various domains, such as collaboration, security, productivity, hosting infrastructure, cloud applications, finance and operations, HR, and customer relationship management. Since its inception, TechMart has reached about 450,000 businesses across three cities, namely, Ahmedabad, Pune and Chennai.

Samik Roy, Executive Director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “Telangana has a rich ecosystem of SMBs that are increasingly embracing technology for a variety of business requirements. The requirements span across the needs to achieve greater efficiencies, agility and innovation, that ultimately drive growth and profitability. Microsoft solutions are especially designed to cater to the varied needs of SMBs. We address their top consideration of how to maximize technology’s benefit vis-à-vis cost, ease of use, functionality, and support. TechMart, now in its fourth edition reflects this commitment to empower SMBs to do more with less and equip them to not just survive but thrive in today’s digitally powered economy.”

As a longstanding partner to SMBs in India, Microsoft recently introduced a comprehensive website and a dedicated helpline to bolster support to Indian SMBs.

While the Microsoft for Small and Medium Businesses website serves as a rich repository of skills, resources and tools to cater to every requirement of a business, the dedicated helpline (1800-102-1147), offers expert guidance and assistance to SMBs in adopting technology solutions that best address their business challenges, improve operations, increase efficiency and drive growth.

Through a vast network of over 17,000 partners in India, Microsoft empowers more than 200,000 customers in the country to achieve more.

To learn more and register, visit Microsoft TechMart website.