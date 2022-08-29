Minister Indrakaran distributes eco-friendly idols of Ganesh in Nirmal

Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged that everyone should strive hard to protect the environment and requested the public to worship eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh.

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged that everyone should strive hard to protect the environment and requested the public to worship eco-friendly idols of Lord Ganesh. He distributed idols made of cow-dung to devotees here on Monday. The idols were sponsored by Klimom, a Hyderabad-based wellness firm and farm.

Indrakaran said that Klimom was giving away the idols as part of its efforts to protect the environment. He stated that it was distributing the idols to devotees in Nirmal Assembly constituency for free every year. He opined that the eco-friendly idols would not harm the environment and they could easily dissolve in water.

The minister further said that idols made of plaster-of-Paris would pollute water bodies when immersed and affect aquatic beings. He sought the devotees to worship Lord Ganesh and to protect the environment during this Vinayaka Chaturthi festival. He appreciated Klimom for coming forward to distribute the idols to the public for free.

Later, Indrakaran Reddy gave away clay idols prepared by Telangana State Pollution Control Board. He said that the board was distributing the idols for free. He stated that 1.40 lakh idols would be given to devotees across the state this year. He added that 10,000 idols would be distributed in Nirmal district.

Municipal chairperson Gandrath Eshwar, TRS leaders Allola Muralidhar Reddy, Surender Reddy, Thirupathi Reddy, Marugonda Ramu, Klimom founder Allola Divya Reddy and many others were present.