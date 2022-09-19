Minister Indrakaran tells students to improve scientific temper with STEM Lab

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

(Minister Indrakaran Reddy inaugurates STEM lab in Nirmal on Monday) Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics lab established by Aquity Solutions India Private Limited

Nirmal: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy inaugurated a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) lab established by Aquity Solutions India Private Limited (ASIPL) of Hyderabad, on the premises of a government school at Somavarpet here on Monday. STEM Lab is a project based and hands‐on learning solution which enables students to apply their knowledge to use.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy opined that students would be able to learn various concepts relating to science, mathematics, computers and robotics, besides improving their scientific temper and achieving higher goals with the help of the lab. He advised the pupils to make the best use of the facility.

Also Read Centre not extending aid to Telangana: Minister Indrakaran

The minister praised the ASIPL for coming forward to set up the lab in the government school for the convenience of the students. He requested other education companies to extend their cooperation to impart various subjects to students studying in State-run schools, using modern technologies and teaching methods. He told the teachers to utilize the lab and help the pupils realize their dreams.

Collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui, Additional Collectors Hemanth Borkade, Ramababu, District Educational Officer Dr Ravinder Reddy, District Science Officer Vinod, ASIPL executive director Subramanyam Sharma, Secretary Nisha Joshi, headmaster Jafar Mohiuddin and many others were present.