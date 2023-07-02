Minister Jagadish Reddy asks people to utilise services of T-diagnostic hubs

T-Diagnostic Hub is one of the initiatives of the State government in its efforts to extend the best medical services to the people, said Jagadish Reddy

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy examining the machinery after inaugurating T-Diagnostic hub in Government General Hospital at Suryapet on Sunday.

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Sunday said the T-Diagnostic Hub was one of the initiatives of the State government in its efforts to extend the best medical services to the people.

Inaugurating a T-Diagnostic Hub at the Government General Hospital at Suryapet, Jagadish Reddy said Telangana stood at the top position in the country in extending quality healthcare facilities to the poor as government hospitals have been developed on par with corporate hospitals.

Stating that the T-Diagnostic Hub was a great gift to the people, he said 134 types of diagnostic tests would be conducted to the people at the hub free of cost. T-Diagnostic Hubs have equipped with sophisticated equipment. He asked the people utilize the services of T-diagnostic hubs. The people had no need to come to district headquarters for diagnostic tests as they can give the sample at Primary Health Centre (PHC) in their area and get the reports there. The government has made arrangements for the transportation of samples and sending the reports to the PHCs, he added. He said that reports of diagnostic tests would help the doctors to identify the diseases and extend treatment to the people suffering from sickness.

Stating that mammography tests, which would be useful for early detection of breast cancer and cervical cancer in women, were also made available at T-diagnostic hubs, the Minister asked women to contact Aasha workers of their villages for the test.

