Minister Koppula Eshwar hands over CMRF cheques

By | Published: 11:25 pm

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar on Saturday handed over letter of credit for Rs 4 lakh to the family members of P Ratna Sheela to provide proper treatment to her at NIMS here.

After Ratna Sheela’s family members hailing from Velgatur in Jagitial approached him requesting to provide financial assistance to them as they were facing financial problems for the treatment, the Minister immediately responded and took necessary steps for sanctioning Rs 4 lakh from Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF). He handed over the letter to the family members at his camp office here. Ratna Sheela’s family members thanked the Minister for helping them in giving proper treatment to her.

