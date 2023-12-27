Minister Seethakka asks officials to work in tandem

Seethakka told the officials to strive hard to ensure every eligible beneficiary get the six guarantees assured by the Congress, by having coordination.

06:24 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Minister Seethakka along with MLAs Vedma Bojju, Kova Laxmmi, G Vinod and MLC Dande Vittala convened a review meeting with officials in Adilabad district on Wednesday.

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka asked the district authorities to work in tandem, responsibly and with humanitarian perspective to bring about a change in state. She along with MLAs Vedma Bojju, Kova Laxmmi, G Vinod and MLC Dande Vittala convened a review meeting with officials of erstwhile Adilabad district here on Wednesday.

Seethakka told the officials to strive hard to ensure every eligible beneficiary get the six guarantees assured by the Congress, by having coordination. She instructed them to draw an action plan and to develop rural and urban parts alike. She stated that a free travel scheme and enhancement of health insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh were introduced on December 9.

The minister informed that applications were going to be received from people to avail benefits under Maha Laxmi, Rythu Bharosa, Griha Jyothi, Indaram Indlu and Cheyutha schemes from January December 28 to January 6. She told the officials to make elaborate arrangements to receive the applicants in gram panchayats and municipalities. She said that the death anniversary of famous anthropologist Professor Christoph von Fürer-Haimendorf and his wife Elizabeth Bernardo Betty would be officially held on January 11.

This district in-charge minister further told the officials to encourage tribal youngsters to excel in academics and to achieve jobs. She asked them to ensure transparency and accountability. She instructed them to lay a special focus on the growth of tribal areas. She said that the connectivity and transportation, health and education facilities should be improved in the district.

She later released wall posters of the six guarantees. She told the officials to prevent migrations from Maharashtra and misuse of the initiatives. She stated a special official was appointed to effectively implement the scheme. She stressed the need to change the living standards of the public. She wanted everyone to become partners to achieve the objectives of the schemes.

Mancherial Additional Collector B Rahul said that the district had 331 gram panchayats and seven municipalities. He stated that special meetings were held to implement the scheme. He informed that awareness was being created among the applicants. He added that 1,702 counters were created to receive the applications across the district.