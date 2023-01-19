Ministers Dayakar Rao, Rathod launch Kanti Velugu in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:01 PM, Thu - 19 January 23

Warangal: The second phase of Kanti Velugu was launched in the erstwhile Warangal district on Thursday. While PR & RD Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao launched the programme at Rayaparthy mandal centre, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched the same in Mahabubabad town.

On the occasion, Minister Rao said 800 reading glasses were already made available while eye tests would be conducted for 26 days in Rayaparthi PHC. “If required, more glasses will be brought by placing orders online,” he added. Collector B Gopi said camps would be conducted at 408 places in Warangal district.

At Mahabubabad, Minister Rathod said 38 teams were formed to conduct tests in 461 villages and four municipalities in Mahabubabad district. MLA Shankar Naik, District Collector K Shashanka and others were present.

Meanwhile, Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar along with MP P Dayakar inaugurated the camp at Kothur Jenda under the GWMC limits. 101 camps will be conducted by 37 teams under GWMC limits for 100 days.

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya launched the Kanti Velugu programme in the district headquarters. He said 20 teams had been formed to conduct the screening of eyes and added that 17,863 reading glasses had been brought so far.

In Bhupalpally district, MLA G Venkatramana Reddy along with District Collector Bhavesh Mishara launched the program at Ghanpur PHC.

Meanwhile, Minister Dayakar Rao along with Jangaon Collector Ch Shivalingaiah launched the programme in Palakurthy constituency.