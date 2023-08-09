Minister’s diatribe against Pawan Kalyan

Launching a diatribe against the matinee idol here on Wednesday, the minister wondered how could not see problems during the TDP rule and on what issues he was now touring north Andhra.

Wed - 9 August 23

Visakhapatnam: Industries and IT minister Gudivada Amnarnath has alleged that film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan toed the line of Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu as he received packages from the latter.

“Why did Pawan Kalyan not welcome the decision to make Visakhapatnam as the executive capital? Was it because he was defeated in Gajuwaka?,” he asked, and said that the JSP president had no any right to tour north Andhra.

Amarnath said the film actor would not know even the names of JSP leaders in Visakhapatnam district.

He also questioned Pawan Kalyan as to why he did not stop privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant, oppose Chandrababu when the latter demolished 40 temples during the TDP pregime, bungled the Polavaram project in the greed to get commissions, refused to talk on special category status for Andhra Pradesh, and failed to appreciate Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who was making special efforts to resolve the kidney ailments issue in Uddhanam of Srikakulam district.

“Pawan Kalyan should apologize to the volunteers for humiliating them. He says he is son of a police constable but did not respond even when 40 policemen were injured recently. He should also clarify his stand to steel workers,” he stated.