Miscreants hurl eggs at Bandi Sanjay’s convoy at Hanamkonda

BJP leaders alleged that the egg attack on the convoy was done at the instance of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 10:09 PM

File Photo

Hanamkonda: Unknown miscreants allegedly hurled eggs at the convoy of BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay during his Prajahita yatra in Bheemadevarapally mandal of the district, leading to tension in the area.

According to reports, Bandi Sanjay was returning after visiting the late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s ancestral house in Vangara when two miscreants allegedly hurled eggs at the convoy. However, the eggs fell on a media vehicle. Soon after the attack, a large number of BJP workers reached the spot and demanded police action. The BJP workers tried to catch the miscreants but they managed to escape. The BJP leaders alleged that the egg attack on the convoy was done at the instance of Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Also Read BJP leaders brainstorm over Lok Sabha poll candidates

The BJP functionaries raised slogans against the Congress and blamed it for the incident.