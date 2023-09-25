MLA Jogu Ramanna lays foundation for developmental projects in Adilabad

Telangana government was giving importance to all sections of the society while implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes, said Jogu Ramanna
Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said that the government was giving importance to all sections of the society while implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes. He laid the foundation stone to a shopping complex and dargah here on Monday. The cost of the works is Rs 2 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna said that the State government was spending a major chunk of funds for the welfare of all communities. He stated that the grant of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned to restore the heritage structure. He sought the public to extend their support to the government to witness more growth in the future.