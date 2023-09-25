MLA Jogu Ramanna lays foundation for developmental projects in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:19 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna said that the government was giving importance to all sections of the society while implementing welfare schemes and developmental programmes. He laid the foundation stone to a shopping complex and dargah here on Monday. The cost of the works is Rs 2 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramanna said that the State government was spending a major chunk of funds for the welfare of all communities. He stated that the grant of Rs 2 crore was sanctioned to restore the heritage structure. He sought the public to extend their support to the government to witness more growth in the future.

