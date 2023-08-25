MLA Rajaiah talks philosophy, sets rumour mills running

Rajaiah, who had earlier broke into tears after not receiving the BRS party ticket, had conveyed his commitment to remaining active in the public sphere.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Jangaon: Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah has dropped a few vague hints setting rumours mills running here on Friday.

On Friday, during a programme of distribution of financial aid to beneficiaries under the BC Bandhu scheme at Dharmasagar Mandal centre on Friday, the sitting MLA metaphorically said, “After acquiring land, cultivating and tilling it, then amassing the harvest into a pile, if someone sits on that heap, claims it as their own, that’s an undesirable situation.

God is there, KCR is there,” he remarked, hinting that he still had hopes in the Chief Minister.

“My allegiance lies with the people, and I will stand by them until the end,” he added.