MLAs poaching case: Lookout Notice issued for Jaggu Swamy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:49 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: A look out notice has been issued for Jaggu Swamy, a Kerala-based doctor, terming him a wanted person in connection with the MLA poaching case.

According to the notice, which has been pasted on the notice boards in several police stations in Kerala, Jaggu Swamy is ‘Wanted’, in the case (FIR No.455/2022) under sections 120 B, 171-B read with 171-E, 506 r/w 34 IPC and Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which are incidentally the same sections under which the three other accused in the case have been booked.

Dr. Kottilil Narayan Jagu alias Jaggu Swamy is identified as a doctor with the Amritha Institute of Medical Sciences, Ernakulam and who “played a key role in the conspiracy to lure four TRS MLAs to defect to the BJP by offering huge sums of bribe”, the notice says.

The notice also gives a small brief of what the case is, a ‘case of inducement of bribe to MLAs of the TRS Party to defect and also to discharge their duties improperly and dishonesty and criminal intimidation to topple and destabilise the democratically elected State government’.

Stating that he was found to be absconding from his residence and workplace, the notice asks all police unit officers across India to communicate the Look Out Notice to police stations under their jurisdictions and furnish any clues regarding the wanted person to the Hyderabad City Control Room, ACP Rajendranagar, DCP Shamshabad Zone and the Moinabad Police Station, with contact numbers of all these entities also given.

The notice was issued by Rajendranagar ACP, who is the investigating officer for the case.