Modi in Telangana: Singareni trade union leaders detained in Godavarikhani

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:51 AM, Sat - 12 November 22

Representational Image. National trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, IFTU as well as TBGKS had decided to block the PM's tour in protest against anti-Singareni and anti- workers policies of the central government.

Peddapalli: Singareni trade union leaders have been taken into preventive custody ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Ramagundam.

National trade unions including INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, IFTU as well as TBGKS had decided to block the PM’s tour in protest against anti-Singareni and anti- workers policies of the central government.

To avert any untoward incidents, the Ramagundam police took trade union leaders into preventive custody.

CPI state secretary Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao, TBGKS Leader Miryala Rajireddy, CITU leader Rajireddy, INTUC vice president Dharmapuri, HMS leader Riaz Ahmed, APCLC leader Madana Kumaraswamy and others were among those detained.