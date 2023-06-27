Monsoon: KTR directs officials to enhance measures to tackle crisis situations

KT Rama Rao directed senior municipal officials to ensure all preparations were in place to meet any kind of exigencies that could arise during intense spells of rains in Hyderabad during the monsoon season

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao in a review meeting in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday directed senior municipal officials to ensure all preparations were in place to meet any kind of exigencies that could arise during intense spells of rains in Hyderabad during the monsoon season.

Reviewing monsoon preparedness, Rama Rao directed officials to enhance measures needed to tackle crisis situations that may arise during monsoons in areas under the GHMC and other urban local bodies across Telangana. The major thrust during the meeting was on preparedness in case of potential flash floods and intense spells of rain.

The Minister, in the review meeting that was attended by senior officials from various wings of the MA&UD and GHMC, made it clear that priority should be given to safeguard the lives of people during emergency situations of intense spells of showers.

Senior MA&UD officials also briefed Rama Rao on the preparations that have been taken so for the rainy season. The officials maintain that safety audits of nalas in the GHMC and other ULBs in the State have been successfully completed.

The MA&UD Minister also enquired about the latest status of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP), taken up to address the urban flooding issue in and around GHMC jurisdiction.

Officials entrusted with the SNDP works said the majority of related works have been completed and several colonies in Hyderabad, which were inundated during last year’s heavy rains, are better placed in handling similar situations this year.

Rama Rao directed the officials to identify low-lying areas and take up measures such as deploying dewatering pumps and other resources. The officials were also asked to constantly monitor water storage levels in ponds and lakes so that overflow from such water bodies is prevented.

While reviewing the Ward Office System, the MA&UD Minister said the initiative could face teething problems as it is in the inception stage and to resolve the issues, he exhorted GHMC Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to take proactive measures.

The Minister issued directions to establish a dedicated IT team and harness technology to enhance the efficiency of the Ward Office system. He also reviewed key projects undertaken by the GHMC and HMWS&SB, including free water supply.

MA&UD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore and others were present.

