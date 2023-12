Morning News: Revanth Reddy-Modi Meeting, IND vs SA Test, Aadudam Andhra Sports Event

TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 AM, Wed - 27 December 23

TT Morning News brings you the daily news from the Telangana Today E-Paper every morning. Today’s Morning News include Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Aadudam Andhra sports event inauguration by Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and India vs South Africa Test series.